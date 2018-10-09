Prabhas’ next gets a title and it is all about love

Prabhas is showing no signs of taking a break. The actor has completed the majority of shoot for his action thriller Saaho, and is now moving on to his next film – a period love drama directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

And according to the insiders in the industry, the film has been titled Amour. The shoot for the same is progressing in and around Italy right now. Prabhas plays the role of a fortune teller in the 1970s, while Pooja Hegde will be seen as his love interest.

After rocking the nation with Baahubali and then moving on to an action thriller in Saaho, Prabhas is looking to strike a balance between genres by doing this film next. The actor is also listening to a couple of other scripts – one of which will be a family-oriented entertainer on the lines of his Mirchi.

Meanwhile, sources say that Prabhas will give us an update on his marriage on his birthday, which falls on the 23of this month. This is probably the first time that the actor is making a personal announcement on his birthday, which has usually been set aside for the posters, teasers and trailers of his films. Let’s wait and find out who the lucky lady is!