image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Prabhas’ next gets a title and it is all about love

Regional

Prabhas’ next gets a title and it is all about love

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 09 2018, 4.25 pm
back
BaahubaliEntertainmentperiod love dramaPooja HegdePrabhasRadha Krishna Kumarregionalsaaho
nextRamya Krishnan and STR get set to battle, here's why!
ALSO READ

NTR, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan together in the same film ?

Rajamouli to spin a special workshop for RRR

Prabhas finds a new admirer in this Bollywood beauty thanks to Baahubali!