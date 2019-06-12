In Com Staff June 13 2019, 11.32 am June 13 2019, 11.32 am

If there is one film that almost the whole country is looking forward to, that is Saaho. Prabhas’ fans are ecstatic as they are gearing up to see their favourite star back on the big screen again, with loads of action. As already known, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Prabhas in this one and the makers have already confirmed that Saaho will release on August 15. It was also announced that the teaser of the film will be out on June 13th and along with that, we saw a new poster featuring Shraddha Kapoor. Now, finally it has been revealed that fans will get to see the teaser tomorrow at 11:23 am!

Taking to Twitter, the makers put up a picture which says ‘1 day to go’ and along with it, they wrote that the teaser will be live at 11:23 am. Fans are obviously flooding the post with excited comments and we are sure some related hashtags will start trending soon. For the film, Prabhas has undergone intense training to ace the action sequences. It will be interesting to see whether the film lives up to all the hype that has been built up surrounding it. Shraddha Kapoor too looks intense in the teasers and it has been revealed that she will be playing the role of a cop. As we had earlier informed you, after Shankar Ehsaan and Loy’s exit, Ghibran has been roped in to score music for this film.