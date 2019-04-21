Prabhas starrer Saaho gets back to where it all started!

Siddarthsrinivas April 21 2019, 1.30 pm April 21 2019, 1.30 pm

After various schedules across different parts of the globe, including a grand 50-day leg in Abu Dhabi, Prabhas starrer Saaho is now in its final stage of the shoot. Being the star’s first film since the magnificent Baahubali series, this is being termed as one of the most anticipated films of the year in Telugu. And now, the makers of the film are now camping at Mumbai for the final portions of the film and will be wrapping up the shoot with this schedule. Interestingly, Saaho’s shoot kicked off at the same city two years ago.

A birdie from the unit tells us, “Art director Sabu Cyril had recreated the Bandra – Worli Sea Link for one of the important sequences in the film. Once they got done with those scenes which were shot inside a studio, they landed at Mumbai to shoot at some real-life locations.”

Saaho has an exciting star cast that consists of many famous names such as Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey and others. Touted to be a full-fledged action film, the team had roped in Hollywood stunt directors for the fights and the chases. The result of those was visible in the first two making videos, which showcased a tease from the mammoth action scenes in film. The post-production work is simultaneously being carried out in Hyderabad, as UV Creations, the producers, are getting ready to release the film worldwide on the 15of August in three Indian languages