Prabhas starrer Saaho to release on August 15, makers confirm!

Yesterday, Prabhas shared with his fans that they would be given a surprise and now the makers have finally shared that surprise with all the fans! Reports were already guessing that the makers may finally announce the release date of the film and just as they guessed, it has been done! Like promised, the production house UV Creations has unveiled a new poster of Prabhas from Saaho and they also announced that the film will hit the screens on August 15.

This news has gotten fans all excited and they cannot stop raving about the fact that they will be seeing their favourite actor on the big screen again, soon! Along with the release date, the makers also unveiled a new poster for the film where we see Saaho in an extremely stylish look. With his deadly look staring forward and his uber cool sunglasses, we sure are excited to see Prabhas channelling all this in the film! Since the poster was released, fans have been flooding the comments section and they cannot stop talking about this fierce look of Prabhas. Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas and she too looks incredible in the teasers of the film! In fact, reports state that she has already finished shooting for her action sequences in the film. She will be seen essaying the role of a cop, in Saaho.

The film's teasers have given some glimpses of action scenes and the audience is surely looking forward to seeing Prabhas in full action mode. Not just that, by now it is also known that Prabhas has undergone intense training to perfect the action sequences. It will be interesting to see whether the film lives up to all the hype that has been built up surrounding it. It is being said that Prabhas will be dubbing himself for the Hindi version of the film too!