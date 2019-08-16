In Com Staff August 16 2019, 6.23 pm August 16 2019, 6.23 pm

Guess who will grace the pre-release event of Nani's upcoming movie - Gang Leader? It is none other than Prabhas, who reportedly is gratified over the fact that the makers of the movie decided to postpone its release to avoid a clash with Saaho. As Saaho does not stand to lose a lot by sharing revenue with Gang Leader, Prabhas's gesture was lauded by many. It is common for the filmmakers to look at the competition they will face at the Box Office, before announcing a release date. Earlier this week, news had come in that Nani's next release, a family drama called Gang Leader, would be postponed to avoid a clash with Prabhas's Sahoo. Gang Leader was initially supposed to hit the screens on September 30, but after the makers of Saaho announced their release on the same date, Gang Leader was postponed. The movie will release on September 13th, instead.

The director of Gang Leader is Vikram K Kumar, who had also earlier directed Suriya's 24. The cast list has names like Karthikeya, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija and Pranya. Sathya. Y Naveen, Y Ravi, and Mohan Cherukuri are producing Gang Leader under their banner of Mythri Movie Makers. So, as Prabhas is very happy with Nani and his team, he is all set to do a favour for them and the latest we hear is that he will be coming in as the chief guest for the pre-release event of Gang Leader. Mirosla Kuba Brojek is the cinematographer.

Made on a budget of Rs. 350 crores, Saaho is an action romantic flick that is being awaited for several reasons. For one, Saaho is the only movie Prabhas signed after Baahubali and he has shot exclusively for this movie for over one-and-a-half years now. This movie will also have Shraddha Kapoor, who is debuting in Tollywood with this project.

The teaser of the film has garnered more than 80 million views on YouTube and was praised for its visual feat. The film was shot in Austria, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and other parts of Europe. Sujeet, who debuted with Run Raja Run in 2014, is the director of Saaho. UV Creations and T-Series are jointly producing this movie.