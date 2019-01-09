Prabhas to fight veteran star Chiranjeevi at the box office: Saaho to clash with Sye Raa Narasihma Reddy

We have seen a clash of titans in Bollywood. Many a time there have been big box office fights unfold between stars, big studios and sometimes even friends. Some of these ticket window fights have extended to people's drawing rooms and have not just been immortalised in news columns, but also in books. In 2019, we might just witness a similar situation in the Telugu film industry. And it is indeed going to be a massive box office battle. Veteran star Chiranjeevi’s film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was slated to release on August 15. But looks like Baahubali star and the new heartthrob of Telugu cinema, Prabhas’ Saaho has beaten Chiranjeevi and his team.

In fact, Saaho team recently took to social media and announced to fans that their darling will be returning to the silver screen, post SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, on August 15. The movie is a big budget actioner and insiders reveal that there’s also an element of period drama. Baahubali hangover? Well, we’ll need to wait to find out. While the cost of Saaho might not mount up to Rs 550 crore like Prabhas’ last release, this movie too was made at a whopping sum of Rs 300 crore. It also marks Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in south films. The film will be releasing in not just Telugu, but also in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The makers shared the good news of Prabhas’ film release on Twitter recently and wrote:

Chiranjeevi’s son, actor-producer Ram Charan who’s bankrolling his father’s movie Sye Raa was amidst the promotions of one of his upcoming movies (Vinaya Videhya Rama) recently, where he was asked about the Saaho clash. And Charan did admit that they do have a situation and that matters need to be sorted behind closed doors rather than fight each other out at the box office. Ram Charan opened up about Sye Raa release clashing with Saaho and said, “Prabhas is my good friend. Saaho and Sye Raa Narasihma Reddy are two big movies of Telugu Film Industry. I don’t want anyone to lose. So, I have decided that I will sit down with UV Creations and decide on a release plan. As Prabhas is very close to me, I want his movie to do great business everywhere.”

Along with Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also has a cameo by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and stars Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Huma Qureshi, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi. The historical war movie revolves around freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

In recent past, we have seen superstars adjust their movie release dates to avoid hampering business. But then there have also been times when we have seen heroes battle it out at the box office. Will Prabhas bow out of August 15 release date? Or Ram Charan reschedule his father’s film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy date? Well, we will have to wait to find out.