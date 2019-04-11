Lmk April 11 2019, 1.45 pm April 11 2019, 1.45 pm

Prabhas is undeniably one of the most popular Indian actors. He was always a ‘darling’ for his fans in the core Telugu markets (they also address him as ‘darling’); the phenomenal success of Baahubali a couple of years back made him a worldwide sensation. The star isn’t on popular social media platforms like Instagram or Twitter. He has an official page on Facebook with more than 10 million likes. The star has now decided to mark his presence on Instagram, thereby causing a lot of joy and excitement among his fans. An official press statement was circulated on Wednesday to confirm this news, which went viral instantly with the hashtag #PrabhasOnInstagram.

“Being one of the most charming and handsome actors in the sub-continent, Prabhas’ fans have been unremittingly expecting their matinee-idol to arrive on Instagram. Owing to such unconditional love and the affection of his fans, the star is all set to make his entry into this social media platform”, said the statement.

Prabhas to join Instagram on fans’ demand

On the professional front, Prabhas is currently busy with the mega budgeted action spectacle Saaho and also his 20th film, which would be a period love story shot in Europe with Pooja Hegde as the female lead. As known widely, Shraddha Kapoor is the female lead in Saaho; the star cast also comprises other show stealers like Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Murali Sharma. This magnum opus is produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram of UV Creations, and is all set to hit the screens on August 15th in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.