Prabhas to reveal marriage plans on his birthday?

Hunky star Prabhas has become a pan-Indian face post the towering success of the Baahubali franchise. The actor is now working on Saaho, a brisk action thriller that has been shot across various parts of the globe. With Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor as the heroine, the film has many famous faces such as Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Arun Vijay who makes his Hindi debut with this Sujeeth directorial.

While most of his fans are looking forward to the release of a new teaser on the star’s birthday which is around the corner, it looks like the actor has more plans in hand. According to sources close to him, he is toying around with the idea of announcing his marriage on the 23rd of October, his 39th birthday.

Prabhas has been linked with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, but the two have always denied it in interviews and other public appearances. However, it looks like the guessing game is coming to an end with such an announcement, which the actor would be making along with his uncle Krishnam Raju. Dear girls, there’s not much time left before your hearts are broken.