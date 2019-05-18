Prabhas’ upcoming romantic drama gets bigger as makers spend 30 crores on a new set!

In Com Staff May 18 2019, 3.17 pm May 18 2019, 3.17 pm

Baahubali star Prabhas is now shooting for the final leg of his mega-budget action thriller Saaho, which has been in the works for over two years. The film has been shot across many locations such as Europe, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. After completing his portions for the film, Prabhas will resume his period romantic drama with director Radha Krishna Kumar. Starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the film is a love story set in the 1970s. Though most of the shoot was planned to be shot in Europe, there has been a major change from the team now, in order to cut down on the budget.

A source from the unit tells us, “As travelling to Europe for different schedules would cost a lot more money, an alternative has been put into action by the makers. A massive set costing 30 crores is now being erected in the outskirts of Hyderabad, where a majority of the film would be shot. This way, we would be able to employ more technicians and workers from India itself, which is a good thing.”

UV Creations and Gopikrishna Films are together producing this film which is said to showcase Prabhas in a never-seen-before, stylish manner. As of now, fans are looking forward to Saaho, which is gearing up for a release on the 15of August in four Indian languages. Directed by Sujeeth, the film features a blazing star cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others.