  3. Regional
Prabhas’ upcoming romantic drama gets bigger as makers spend 30 crores on a new set!

Regional

Prabhas’ upcoming romantic drama gets bigger as makers spend 30 crores on a new set!

The makers of Prabhas' next film are doing their best to stick to the budget.

back
Arun VijayBaahubaliGopikrishna FilmsNeil Nitin MukeshPooja HegdePrabhasRadha Krishna KumarShraddha Kapoor
nextVeteran Telugu comedy actor Rallapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao is no more

within