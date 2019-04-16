Prabhu and Madhoo come together after many years for College Kumar

In Com Staff April 16 2019, 10.51 pm April 16 2019, 10.51 pm

Prabhu Ganesan, veteran actor and son of the doyen of Tamil cinema - Sivaji Ganesan, is celebrating his 37 years in cinema. He debuted in the year 1982 in a film titled Sangili and has been a part of more than 200 films in his illustrious career. His 200th film was Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum in the year 2016, which was produced by his nephew Dushyanth Ramkumar. He is usually seen playing pivotal character roles in films, these days. He has now begun his next project titled as College Kumar, to be directed by Kannada director Hari Santhosh and it is said to be the Tamil remake of the Kannada film of the same name.

The film has newcomers Rahul and Priya as the leads and is set in a college campus. College Kumar will talk about the current issues of the students in general. This film becomes special as Roja fame Madhoo plays Prabhu’s wife in it. The duo had earlier featured together in the film Panchalakurichi, way back in 1996. Speaking at the event of the film’s commencement, Madhoo was very excited. She said, “I love the story and am super excited to be acting in the film because of many reasons. Rahman sir’s KM Conservatory is scoring music for the first time and that for me is very sentimental as his debut was in Roja, where I played the lead.”

When asked about her role in the film, Madhoo stated, “I am playing Prabhu sir's wife. It is a progressive story and mine is a strong character.” About co-star Prabhu, she said, “I am pairing up with him after many years. He is a friend, like a brother and more than all that, I love him as a human being. He is an amazingly caring and sensitive person. He is one of the reasons that I agreed to be a part of this film. Our association in Panchalakurichi also was a great success. It is so emotional and sentimental for me. I love being part of the Tamil industry as an actor. I know the language so well and to perform in Tamil makes me feel very comfortable. I am not superstitious but sentimental. A lot of people have started their first with me - like Shankar, Rahman and Seeman. Now Harishankar is doing his first Tamil film and I am part of it. All the firsts for me have been a success. I pray to God that this also becomes successful.” We also wish that this project turns successful!