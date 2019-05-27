Prabhu and Suhasini Maniratnam in Shivrajkumar’s Anand directed by P Vasu

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 11.15 pm May 27 2019, 11.15 pm

Dwarakish Pictures is a reputed production house in Sandalwood who has funded many notable films. The company is now bankrolling a film titled Anand, which is being directed by P Vasu. This film will have Shivrajkumar as the lead, ably supported by Prabhu and Suhasini Maniratnam in crucial roles. Shivrajkumar, the eldest son of veteran actor Rajkumar is an indelible name in the Kannada film industry and has acted in more than one hundred and fifty films. He has also won many awards for his performance in films like Om, Nammoora Mandara Hoove, AK 47 and Thamasu.

On the other hand, director P Vasu who has worked across many film industries had collaborated with Shivrajkumar in Shivlinga, in the year 2016. This movie was also remade in Tamil as Shivalinga, in 2017, with Raghava Lawrence as the hero. About Anand, our sources close to the development team tell, “Seventy days of shooting for the film has been done with and there are sixteen more days left to call it a wrap. The team has plans to shoot in Mangaluru from the 30th of May, where they will film a song and the climax.”

After the team is done with the Mangaluru part, they are planning to go to Madikeri, where the unit is expected to shoot some remaining fight sequences. Further on, the team will move to Hyderabad, to film a few portions of fight sequences. Our sources further add that there is a song sequence yet to be canned and the place, the unit is going to shoot this has not been decided yet. While Rachitha plays the lady lead for Shivrajkumar, Prabhu and Suhasini’s portions are very important to take the narrative forward and they are done with the shooting of their portions. Gurukiran has composed music for Anand while PKH Doss has cranked the camera.