Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah starrer Devi 2's release date postponed

Devi 2, sequel of the 2016 film, has been creating quite a buzz since it was announced. Not just that, the stills from the film have also made the fans anxious. The director of the film, Vijay, had earlier announced that this Prabhu Deva starrer is all set to release on April 12. But now, it looks fans have to wait a bit longer to see Tamannaah and Prabhu Deva create magic on-screen. According to our sources, the film has now been temporarily postponed to May 1.

Informing us about the date change, our source said, “Devi 2 which was earlier planned to release on April 12th has been postponed. The team is planning to release the film on May 1st but it also depends upon Nerkonda Paarvai's release plan. If that film releases on May 1st, then there will be a change in the plan again.” The change in the release date can be due to various reasons. It could either be a way to avoid a clash with the film Watchman or it could also be because of the IT raids at the producer Ishari Ganesh’s house. Well, whatever be the reason, it looks like we will have to wait a little bit longer to see the film now.

This film is being produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International and Trident Arts R Ravindran. The rest of the cast includes Nandita Swetha, Kovai Sarala, RJ Balaji, Sathish and Yogi Babu. Stay tuned for further updates!