Prabhu Deva confirms Devi sequel with Vijay, is Jayalalitha biopic on hold?

For a while, reports were rife in Kollywood that Prabhu Deva and Vijay would be joining hands, once again, for the sequel of their 2016 hit Devi, that also starred Tamannah and Sonu Sood. But now, everybody has heard it from horse’s mouth as the actor himself has confirmed the same during the press meet of Lakshmi, on Saturday night, thus putting a rest to the rumours.

An emotional dance drama, Lakshmi stars child protégé Ditya, Aishwarya Rajesh and Sophie, along with the dance legend Prabhu Deva. Speaking about the film, the actor said at the event, “When we started off with the project, we were sure that we wanted the film to be on a different level. More than ennobling Vijay as a good filmmaker, I would acclaim him as a good human being. This is the reason I am working with him again and again.”

However, we are still unsure which project director Vijay will be taking to the floors first, as he has already announced a biopic on the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. Produced by Vibri Media, the film will go on floors by the end of the year and will see a theatrical release in 2019.