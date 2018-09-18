Prabhu Deva jets off to Mauritius for Devi 2, but look who’s accompanying him!

We told you earlier that Prabhu Deva locked his dates for the Devi sequel and now the star is ready to begin work on the film. He is flying to Mauritius soon for the initial shoot schedule of the film and the actor put out a tweet this morning, which revealed that he has a companion for the trip – the much-loved comedienne Kovai Sarala.

With the super kovai sarala ji , on the way to Mauritius for DEVI 2 pic.twitter.com/btAYRCS9Re — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) September 18, 2018

Devi-2 brings back the same team from the first part, including Tamannah and Sonu Sood. While we are still unsure as to when the other two will be joining the shoot, director Vijay and Prabhu Deva are sure to kick off things in style.

Prabhu Deva has a long lineup of interesting films in his kitty, but this is probably the busiest phase of his career as an actor. He has just completed a majority of the shoot for Ponmanickavel, a thriller directed by AC Mugil based on real-life events. PD plays the role of a cop for the first time ever in his filmography and will be seen performing realistic stunt sequences. He has also been signed up by the famous banner Studio Green for Theal, an action thriller to be directed by Harikumar.

Prabhu Deva is also bringing out his comic avatar with two of his other films – Yung Mung Sung and Charlie Chaplin 2, both of which are in the post production stage.