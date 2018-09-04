Prabhu Deva lines up 3 films before he starts Dabangg 3 in January!

With three films released this year already with Guleabaghavali, Mercury and Lakshmi, Prabhu Deva is now lined up with three films that he has to complete before starting his directing commitment – Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan, which goes on floors in January 2019.

PD is looking forward to the release of his comic entertainer Charlie Chaplin – 2, which is directed by Shakti Chidambaram who had worked on the first instalment too. He also has Yung Mung Sung, a kung-fu based action comedy which is in its final stages of shoot.

Apart from these two films, Prabhu Deva has Pon Manickavel and Thael in hand. The former is a cop thriller based on real-life incidents and is bankrolled by Jabaks Movies, who belted out the recent hit Tik Tik Tik. On the other hand, Thael is an action drama directed by choreographer-turned-director Harikumar.

The film is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under his banner Studio Green. Writer Pon Parthiban, who is receiving appreciation for his work in the Nayanthara starrer Imaikkaa Nodigal, has worked on the dialogues for Thael. The film’s cinematography will be taken care of by Vignesh, while Praveen KL will work on the edits. It’s going to be a really busy final quarter for the choreographer-actor, who has got his hands full with interesting films!