Prabhu Deva Pulls Out His Effortless Poses!

Prabhu Deva, proudly called as India's Micheal Jackson has been a favorite for many!

The multi-faced star is an Actor, Dancer, Producer, Lyricist, Singer!

Prabhu Deva featured in several commercially successful films including Kadhalan, Minsara Kanavu, and VIP.

The icon turned into direction with the 2005 Telugu film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Prabhu Deva went on to direct some big hits like Pokkiri, Wanted, Rowdy Rathore, and Singh is Bling.

star is also known to make some cameo appearances in his directorial films

Prabhu Deva has a break from Tamil movie and gave a notable comeback with the horror movie Devi in 2016.

After the comeback, Prabhu Deva singed a spree of movies.

Prabhu Deva has Devi 2, Yung Mung Sung, Pon Manickavel, Thael and many more.

Prabhu Deva won the prestigious Padma Shri Award this year for his contribution in the field of arts.