Prabhu Deva’s Thael directed by Hari Kumar gets its satellite rights locked

While Prabhu Deva’s next release as a hero would be Devi 2 directed by his buddy AL Vijay, the dancing sensation is also having his call sheet filled to the brim with various assignments as an actor and director too. One of his upcoming films is Thael directed by Hari Kumar, a dance choreographer turned director who had on earlier occasion featured as the hero in Madurai Sambavam. Thael is produced by Gnanavel Raja for his banner Studio Green and features Samyuktha Hegde as the lady lead.

Our sources close to the team tell us an interesting aspect of the business of Thael. They say, “The satellite rights of Thael have been procured by Vijay TV”. This is good news for the team. Prabhu Deva’s films have a following which has led to this impressive deal. Thael has the camera work of Vignesh and editing by the National Award winner KL Praveen. Sathya has scored music for the film. Thael is an action entertainer that is said to hit the screens on the 12th of June.

On the other hand, Prabhu Deva has a list of films that will be releasing one by one. His next release in the coming weeks is Devi 2 which would be followed by Thael. There is also Pon Manickavel directed by Mugil Chellappan which is gearing up towards the finish line. His other film Yung Mung Sung is in the post production phase. He also has a Hindi film Khamoshi which is expected to hit the screens next year. In Malayalam, the Kaadhalan actor is doing Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. He has also started directing Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.