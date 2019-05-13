  3. Regional
Prabhu Deva’s Thael directed by Hari Kumar gets its satellite rights locked

Regional

Prabhu Deva’s Thael directed by Hari Kumar gets its satellite rights locked

According to sources, the satellite rights of Thael have been procured by Vijay TV.

back
AL VijayDevi 2​Gnanavel RajaMadurai SambavamMarakkar Arabikadalinte Simham​Prabhu DevaSamyuktha HegdeThaelTrending In South
nextGayathri Raghuramm reacts to Kamal Haasan's terrorist remarks, gives him a piece of her mind

within