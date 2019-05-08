Prabhu Deva's Thael to release on June 14, almost immediately after Devi 2!

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 4.48 pm May 08 2019, 4.48 pm

Prabhu Deva is currently awaiting the release of his much-anticipated sequel to Devi which has been titled Devi 2. The film was set to release on May 31 but it was postponed for reason unknown. Meanwhile, it was already announced last year that Prabhu Deva will be seen in Thael. The film will see actor Harikumar making his debut as a director. The film was launched with a pooja, towards the end of last year and now our sources have informed us that the makers have planned to release this film on June 14.

According to our source, “Studio Green and the makers have decided to give Thael a summer release. Thus, it has been decided that the film will see the light of day on June 14. The film is in the final stages of post-production. The film’s progress is going as planned.” Well, that is definitely good news for all Prabhu Deva fans! Samyuktha Hedge is the female lead in this film. The film is said to be an action thriller. The music for this film has been given by C Sathya, cinematography has been done by Vignesh and Praveen KL is the editor.

So, if the makers of Devi 2 decide to release the film anytime soon, we might get to see two back-to-back films of Prabhu Deva! Meanwhile, the actor has a few other films in his line-up, like the action cop entertainer Pon Manickavel and his comedy-drama, Yung Mung Sung. Let’s wait and watch how his films fare at the Box Office!