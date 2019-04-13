image
  3. Regional
Prakash Raj finds a supporter in actor Vishal for the Lok Sabh Elections

Regional

Prakash Raj finds a supporter in actor Vishal for the Lok Sabh Elections

Actor Vishal is upholding his support for Prakash Raj for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

back
Kamal HaasanLok Sabha Elections 2019Makkal Needhi MaiyamPrakash RajVishal
nextShahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

within