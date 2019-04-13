Prakash Raj finds a supporter in actor Vishal for the Lok Sabh Elections

In Com Staff April 13 2019, 7.37 pm April 13 2019, 7.37 pm

Election fever has caught on the nation and there are all sorts of campaigns and meetings happening throughout the country. In the election fray, we have many celebrities from the film world in various capacities as contestant or supporter or campaigner. In Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan has launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiyam and is contesting for Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Actress Khushbu is campaigning for Indian National Congress and actor Seeman for his party Naam Thamizhar Katchi.

While all this is happening in Tamil Nadu, let us move over to Bengaluru and see what is happening there. Actor/director/producer Prakash Raj, hailing from Karnataka, has been a continuous opponent of Prime Minister Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party. He was constantly criticising the government through his social media handles. He is contesting as an independent candidate in Bengaluru Central against PC Mohan of the BJP and Rizwan Arshad of Congress. Actor Vishal has expressed his support to Prakash Raj through a video.

Vishal states, “In the present political scenario, it is not an ordinary thing to contest as an independent candidate in the election and win. One needs a lot of courage for that. One should feel that they should do something good for the nation and society. In that sense, I would say the most suitable, the most deserving candidate to stand, win and to do good for the people in the election is my dearest elder brother Prakash Raj sir, a different actor, a different human being and a different social activist. He had always raised his voice for the good and the bad things that happen in society. It takes a lot of courage, self-confidence, and definitely a will to do good things not just for the family but for the entire society. There are only a few people who think that way and Prakash Raj sir is one among the few. He has all the capacities to win in this election. He is standing in Bengaluru Central constituency in the parliamentary elections in Serial No 14 with ‘Whistle’ symbol. Yes, I am going to ‘whistle’ for you sir. I am sure people would also whistle for you. I am confident that you would win this election and do good to the people of your constituency. All the very best!”