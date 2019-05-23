  3. Regional
Prakashraj takes defeat in his stride, looks forward to continuing his political journey

Regional

Prakashraj takes defeat in his stride, looks forward to continuing his political journey

Prakashraj is known for his outspoken views and his demand for a secular government.

back
Bhartiya Janata PartyBJPKhushbuLok SabhaNarendra ModiPC MohanPrakashrajTrending In South
nextSuniel Shetty plays the fierce Sarkar in Kiccha Sudeepa's Pailwaan

within