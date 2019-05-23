Prakashraj takes defeat in his stride, looks forward to continuing his political journey

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 7.12 pm May 23 2019, 7.12 pm

The nation has been gripped by the election frenzy for the past couple of months and it is all coming to a head today. The counting for the recently held Lok Sabha elections is happening across the country today and the results would be announced soon. While there was uncertainty over who would win the elections and ascend to the Prime Minister's seat, the trend of the counting from morning hints that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), led by our current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is leading in the majority of the constituencies and there are heavy suggestions that they will continue to be in power for the next term as well. Many celebrities and prominent socialites from across the country are already pouring in their wishes and opinions on the elections...

Many cinema stars also contested from different constituencies across the country and one of the most prominent names among these is versatile star Prakashraj. He is known for his vociferously outspoken views against the nation's leading parties - BJP and Congress. He has been demanding a secular government and contested as an independent candidate from the Bengaluru Central Constituency. Prakashraj went up against the sitting MP PC Mohan of the BJP and Rizwan Ahmed of Congress, apart from other independent candidates and candidates from other parties. Prakashraj was expected to provide stiff competition to PC Mohan and Rizwan Ahmed. However, after a couple of rounds of counting it became apparent that the real competition was between the BJP and Congress candidates, and Prakashraj was trailing at a distant third.

a SOLID SLAP on my face ..as More ABUSE..TROLL..and HUMILIATION come my way..I WILL STAND MY GROUND ..My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue..A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. .... JAI HIND — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 23, 2019

Being the outspoken person that he is, Prakashraj accepted that he had lost this election and vowed to continue his fight for a secular country. It is also reported that he was at a counting center following the updates and left the place when he realized that he wasn't in the race. The BJP and Congress candidates are having a neck-to-neck race and it is still not sure as to who would emerge victorious in the Bengaluru Central Constituency. It is to be noted that this is the same constituency where actress Khushbu faced misbehaviour from a person in the crowd while campaigning for the Congress candidate.