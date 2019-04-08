Pranitha Subhash to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India!

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 3.24 pm April 08 2019, 3.24 pm

Pranitha Subhash is a very popular name in the southern film industry. The actress is known for her roles in films like Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal. She was even recently seen in a music video called 'Chan Kitthan' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. And while the actress has several projects in her hand, the latest update is that she has bagged her Bollywood debut! Pranitha will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Confirming the news to us, our sources said, “Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India already has a massive cast and now the makers have signed on Pranitha Subhash also in a major role. Seeing her other films, the makers decided that she would be perfect for the role. This is exciting for the actress as it will be her debut film in Bollywood.” This film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk. To be written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, reportedly the film will feature Ajay as Vijay Karnik, an IAF Wing Commander, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

This film is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2020. Bhuj will be co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Dhudhaiya. Pranitha Subhash is presently shooting for the Kannada comic film - Ramana Avatara. The actress was last seen in the Telugu film Hello Guru Prema Kosame. Stay tuned for more updates!