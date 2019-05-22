Prasanna opens up on why he may never be able to share the screen with Sneha again!

Siddarthsrinivas May 22 2019, 10.03 pm May 22 2019, 10.03 pm

Prasanna is an actor who has never limited himself to that of ‘hero’ roles, and has experimented and expressed his acting capabilities by playing an antagonist, sidekick, supporting characters and what not. He is now busy promoting his entry into the web-series medium with Thiravam, a new series on Zee5. Though he has done a lot of different roles in the industry, fans have always wanted him to share the screen once again with his wife Sneha. The two had earlier played husband and wife in the thriller Achamundu Achamundu, but when questioned about doing the same again, Prasanna said that it may not be possible.

“I know a lot of people who keep asking me about this, but I don’t think it will happen. Sneha is an actress who can bring 30 variations for the same shot, but I am an actor who will do the same thing even if it is 100 shots. She is highly expressive, while I just do what comes to me. So, I have decided not to be in the same film, let’s see what the future holds,” said the actor.

Prasanna is now getting ready to start work on Kannai Nambathey, a thriller directed by Mu. Maran of Iravukku Aayiram Kangal fame. The film has Udhaynidhi Stalin and Aathmikaa playing the lead roles. The actor is also a part of Arun Vijay’s exciting upcoming thriller, which is to be directed by Karthick Naren of Dhruvangal Pathinaaru fame. One of Prasanna’s memorable roles in recent times has been in Vishal’s Thupparivaalan, and the actor is eagerly looking forward to returning to the suit when the sequel goes on floors in August this year. Packed schedules ahead for the talented man who is just on the brink of big glory!