  3. Regional
Prasanna opens up on why he may never be able to share the screen with Sneha again!

Regional

Prasanna opens up on why he may never be able to share the screen with Sneha again!

Prasanna is now getting ready to start work on Kannai Nambathey.

back
Iravukku Aayiram KangalKannai NambatheyMu MaranPrasannaSnehaThiravamZEE5
nextVirus: Actress Parvathy recalls nurse Lini’s sacrifice, labels it an act of humanity

within