Prasanna sees the web space as a parallel medium to cinema

Lmk May 22 2019, 10.06 pm May 22 2019, 10.06 pm

Prasanna has made his entry into the Tamil web series space with Thiravam which is streaming on Zee 5 now. The actor plays a naive, nerdy scientist named RP, and is impressive in his portrayal. RP’s life turns topsy turvy after he discovers an alternative to petrol. Gangsters, politicians and the system are after him, and he is on the run. Prasanna expressed his happiness at entering the web space at a time when the theatrical business of films is not too bright.

“If a film runs well, many parties take a share of the profits. But if a film flops, the producer takes all the burden. The system to monitor the theatrical run of a film isn’t very clear yet. At such a time, the OTT space is a parallel medium for us actors and I’m happy to be among the early entrants to the Tamil web space. I also see a good career ahead for me in films; I’m not done there yet! In Thiravam, I’ve worked hard to avoid my usual traits. You’ll see a new Prasanna on the screen. Director Arvind Krishna has been among my well-wishers for long, and I jumped on the opportunity when he presented me with this character and story”, said Prasanna.

Prasanna also said that the lack of censorship in the online space mustn’t be misused by makers. “Censorship is needed; one can’t do away with it totally. On TV, while seeing a cricket match with family, suddenly a condom ad pops up in the break. Such things should be monitored as well! In the web space, the target audience is younger and certain types of content will naturally seem offensive to the older age group.”