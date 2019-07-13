In Com Staff July 13 2019, 4.08 pm July 13 2019, 4.08 pm

We informed recently that the talented Karthick Naren’s next film is titled as Mafia and that it is bankrolled by none other than the popular production house Lyca. The film has Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the leads. The film went on floors on July 6th in Chennai and is to be completed in a single schedule lasting for thirty-five days. The first look poster of the film amped up the excitement of the fans as it had Arun Vijay in three different looks. It was also revealed that Prasanna will play the antagonist. Producers Lyca took to their social media handle on Friday to inform the name of his character.

They shared a picture which shows the actor dressed stylishly with shades and taking a puff with a caption that said 'DK the antagonist' tagging actor Prasanna. The backdrop appears to be out of focus and looks like a bar. Seemingly the team is on their job meticulously. Prasanna has essayed different kinds of roles and it was his portrayal as a villain in Mysskin’s Anjaathey that revealed to the world that the talented actor can also go to the other end of the spectrum.

Check out the tweet below: