Prashanth to romance Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas in his next film

April 05 2019

Top Star Prashanth is someone who somehow manages to work with Miss Worlds, Miss Indias and such beauty contestants and winners. He worked with former Miss World Aishwarya Rai in the Shankar directorial of 1998 film, Jeans. Isha Koppikar, a 1995 Miss India contestant and the winner of the title Miss Talent, had worked with Prashanth in Kaadhal Kavidhai in 1998. In the historical film Ponnar Shankar, released in the year 2011, Miss World 2009 semi-finalist Pooja Chopra, romanced Prashanth in the role of Princess Muthayi.

In the same film, there was also another beauty pageant contestant, Divya Parameshwaran who was runner up in Miss India Worldwide 2008, who romanced Prashanth. The list seems to continue till now when Miss India Anukreethy Vas has been roped in to play Prashanth’s love interest in an untitled film. This venture would be directed by Venkatesh who had earlier directed Prashanth in Chocolate. Prashanth’s father Thyagarajan will be bankrolling this venture.

On this film, our sources say, “This flick will be a family oriented one with a lot of scope for action. Prashanth will play the role of a socially conscious guy who will take on corrupt politicians who are into illegal activities”. Anukreethy’s role will be spoken about and Uma Iyer and Naren play her parents in the film. Bhumika Chawla will play Prashanth’s sister and Jayasudha his mom. Nasser, Prakash Raj, Robo Shankar and Yogi Babu play supporting characters. The unit starts shooting from Friday, the 5th April and it will go on till June in Chennai. After which, the crew will shoot songs in New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong.