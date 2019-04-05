image
  3. Regional
Prashanth to romance Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas in his next film

Regional

Prashanth to romance Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas in his next film

This Prashanth starrer will be bankrolled by his father Thyagarajan and directed by Venkatesh

back
Anukreethy VasMiss India 2018PrashanthThyagarajanTrending In SouthVenkatesh
nextChiranjeevi's next with Koratala Siva to go on floors in June

within