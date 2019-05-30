Pray For Nesamani: Actor Vadivelu reacts to the viral trend

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 6.19 pm May 30 2019, 6.19 pm

The World Wide Web has seen many trends come and go. Usually, they are either songs or fashion statements or games or such... The overnight trending sensations become famous across the world and the latest to get on the world stage is our very own Comedy King, Vaigaipuyal Vadivelu! He has given life to many characters in hundreds of his movies and his comedy scenes, especially his dialogues and body language have kept us in lighter spirits for years now. One of the most famous characters Vadivelu has portrayed is the role of Contractor Nesamani, from the 2001 movie Friends, which was helmed by the acclaimed director Siddique! This movie had an ensemble cast of Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Devayani, Ramesh Khanna, Charle, Radha Ravi, Vijayalakshmi and many others!

When somebody posted a picture of a hammer and asked what it was called in different countries, a person stated its name in Tamil and its purpose. He then went on to relate it to a scene from the movie Friends, where Vadivelu's character Nesamani is hit on the head by a hammer. The joke went on to end with the hashtag - #PrayForNesamani! This seems to have struck a chord with Netizens and more so with meme creators worldwide. Many creative memes of political leaders and other prominent world personalities talking about Nesamani and praying for him have been doing the rounds. This lead to the #PrayForNesamani become one of the top trending topics across the world. Following this, we got in touch with the man himself to find out what he felt about this trend.

Talking of the suddenly trending Nesamani comedy, Vadivelu says, "I did not even know that Nesamani has been trending so widely. It is humbling to come to know that one of my characters is trending across the world. I should thank the people of Tamil Nadu for making me a part of their families and daily life. Director Siddique is the man who created the character Nesamani and I am very thankful to him for that. I feel blessed to have people who still think of me and my characters! Thank you very much for that!" Vadivelu is currently not a part of any movies as he has been issued a Red Card by the Producers Council and has not been very active in movies. There are high expectations for his long-pending Imsai Arasan 24m Pulikecei to take off. Let's wait and see if it happens. Meanwhile, please take some time out to PRAY FOR NESAMANI!