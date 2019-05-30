Bollywood

VIDEO: A graceful Suhana Khan hogs all the limelight at her cousin's wedding

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Kamal Haasan to be back on your televisions from June 23!

  3. Regional
Pray For Nesamani: Actor Vadivelu reacts to the viral trend

Regional

Pray For Nesamani: Actor Vadivelu reacts to the viral trend

Vadivelu portrayed the role of Contractor Nesamani, in the 2001 movie Friends.

back
CharleDevayaniNesamaniPrayForNesamaniRadha RaviRamesh KhannaSiddiqueSuriyaThalapathy VijayTrending In SouthVaigaipuyal VadiveluVijayalakshmi
nextParthiepan opens up on Aayirathil Oruvan 2, says NGK’s success will decide its fate!

within