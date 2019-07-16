In Com Staff July 16 2019, 10.31 pm July 16 2019, 10.31 pm

It is already known that Sandalwood star Prem is currently busy with his landmark 25th film. This film, which has been titled Premam Poojyam, is being directed by doctor-turned-director Raghavendra. Prem’s last release was almost a year ago and thus fans are getting impatient to see him dazzle on the screens once again. Since it is the actor’s 25th film, it is obvious that there would be something special about it. According to a report in a leading daily, the actor will be seen in nine different roles for this one. Isn’t that interesting?

Talking about his various roles in the film, Prem said, “This is a film that is extremely close to my heart. I had heard around 80-odd scripts before this one came to me. Right from the title, everything about it seems to be just apt to be my 25th film. My character will have nine different shades through the course of the film, which is one of the reasons it will take a year to be made.” Well, this surely will pique the interests of the audience. It will be interesting to see how the director and actor pull off such a challenging aspect. The film is touted to be a romantic action thriller. Brinda Acharya is playing Prem’s leading lady in the film. Director Raghavendra has also penned the dialogues and screenplay for Premam Poojyam. But, not just that, the director is also the music composer of this film! Talk about multi-tasking.