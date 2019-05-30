Premam’s Malar to NGK’s Mythili: Sai Pallavi reminisces the amazing journey

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 4.14 pm May 30 2019, 4.14 pm

Malayalam blockbuster Premam came under the marquee once again on Wednesday, as it completed four years. A film which made its fans crazy over the characters, it's premise and songs, netizens celebrated the same on Twitter and shared snapshots, song videos and their memorable experiences of seeing the film. Later in the night, the film’s actress Sai Pallavi came onto the space to thank her fans for remembering the film as it has aged so beautifully. However, Pallavi’s tweet wasn’t just about Premam, but also had a mention of her upcoming release NGK. The actress recalled how Premam had released alongside another Suriya starrer ‘Maasu Engira Maasilamani’. She’s now waiting for her film with the actor to hit the screens.

Interestingly, while Premam had a fantastic run of over 200 days in Chennai, Maasu failed miserably at the box office. It would be interesting to see if the actress’ luck could help NGK, as Suriya is badly in need of a hit right now.

4 years ago, this day, Premam released alongside a Suriya sir's film. Today, I await the release of Ngk. Overwhelmed and grateful 🙏🏻 ❤️#4Yearsofpremam#Ngk — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) May 29, 2019

Speaking on her movie NGK, Sai Pallavi said “Right from my childhood, Suriya sir has been my favourite. I grew up watching his films. Apart from being an achievement for me, starring alongside him is something that I never even thought of. I felt that his starry image would bring in a distance, but he was more like a friend who made me so comfortable on the sets. He really went out of his way to do that. With respect to Selvaraghavan sir, he is a director who makes even the simplest of characters different.”

NGK hits the screens on the 31st of May, being the final big release of the summer. Apart from Suriya and Sai Pallavi, the film has Rakul Preet playing an important role as well.