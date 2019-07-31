In Com Staff July 31 2019, 8.03 pm July 31 2019, 8.03 pm

The wedding season is upon us and fans have been eagerly waiting to know if any of their favourite actors are getting married or not! Well, it looks like the actor and music director Premgi has jumped onto the bandwagon. The actor is extremely active on Twitter and because of his recent post, fans are wondering whether he secretly announced that he is entering wedlock. Premgi took to Twitter and posted a photo of him wearing a t-shirt which shows a bride and groom with the word ‘game over’ written underneath it. Isn’t that interesting?

Many actors love to tease their fans before making an announcement. So, it may be that Premgi is actually indicating that his single-hood is over and he is all set to settle down soon? Many of his fans commented on the picture and asked him whether he is really tying the knot. Although the actor is yet to reply to these queries, we hope he makes an announcement soon. Many are even congratulating the actor on this and asking when his wedding date is or if he has already secretly gotten married? For the uninitiated, Premgi Amaren is the son of film composer and singer Gangai Amaran. He is also the younger brother of filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. He has acted in many films including almost all of Venkat Prabhu's!

See Premgi's tweet here: