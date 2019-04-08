Premgi expresses optimism over new Thala Ajith, Venkat Prabhu film

Lmk April 08 2019, 8.49 pm April 08 2019, 8.49 pm

With Thala Ajith completing work on Nerkonda Paarvai and cooling his heels now, the excitement and anticipation over his 60th film is already on the rise. It is being said widely that Vinoth would get to direct the star yet again for the same Nerkonda Paarvai producer Boney Kapoor. On the other hand, Venkat Prabhu is also among the frontrunners to direct Thala. He may get to do the star’s 61st film.

In a recent interview to us, the director’s brother Premgi talked optimistically about a film with Thala Ajith. “Our Venkat Prabhu team would definitely be doing a film with Thala soon. It may either be a fresh script or Mankatha 2. I wasn’t there in Hyderabad when the two of them met recently.”

When asked if he would score the music or act in Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming films with STR (Maanaadu) and Thala, Premgi came up with his trademark witty reply.

“I have a deal with Venkat Prabhu. If Yuvan scores the music for his film, then I would act. If I get to score the music like in our next release Party, then I would stay away from acting. The same rule applies to both Maanaadu and our next Thala film”, said Premgi.

Premgi’s work in Party has been received well, with a couple of songs getting popular. But the film is going through some financial issues as it struggles to find a release date. Premgi has also scored the music for the film RK Nagar, slated to release this Friday. The film stars Vaibhav in the lead role and is directed by Saravana Rajan and produced by Venkat Prabhu.