Premier Padmini: A love triangle involving Jaggesh, Madhoo and Sudharani awaits us!

The Kannada film industry is moving away from stereotypes and is open to more experimentation of late! An upcoming movie with an out-of-the-box storyline is Premier Padmini, which is said to explore middle-age relationships. Originally touted to be a story about a middle-aged man, his car and the car's driver, it is now being reported that there is much more to this movie than just that! Premier Padmini is produced by small screen fame Shruti Naidu, who has produced over 12 serials, making it her maiden foray into movie production. The cast of this movie includes Roja actress Madhoo, Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh, Sudharani and Pramod.

A unit insider states that the story involves a middle-age crisis in a relationship between a married couple - Jaggesh and Madhoo. This supposedly gets more complicated with the involvement of a single lady - Sudharani, who gets involved with Jaggesh. Premier Padmini is also said to be from the point of view of the young Pramod, who is experiencing city life with a sense of amazement, after being raised in a village and experiencing the fast-moving pace of urban life for the first time. Talking about the movie, veteran diva Madhoo says, "Instead of simply looking at things as being just black and white, Premier Padmini looks at the shades of grey in the characters of both the husband and the wife!"

Sudharani revealed that she has been working with Jaggesh from very early in her career and is amazed at the way he chooses different characters to play. She adds that his efforts to experiment is inspiring and hopes that female actors get such chances, soon enough! Premier Padmini is written and directed by Ramesh Indira, with Advaitha handling the cinematography. This movie is expected to hit theatres soon. Stay tuned for updates...