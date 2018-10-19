image
Friday, October 19th 2018
English
Prequel of Vada Chennai to roll out as a web-series!

Regional

Prequel of Vada Chennai to roll out as a web-series!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 19 2018, 7.01 pm
back
Box OfficeDhanushEntertainmentregionalVada ChennaiVetrimaaranWeb series
nextSamantha feels 96 shouldn’t be remade, will she still reprise Trisha’s role?
ALSO READ

Vada Chennai gives Dhanush his best opening till date

Exclusive: Sandakozhi 2 pre-release business is a new high for Vishal

Exclusive: 96 and Ratsasan keep the TN box-office up and running