Prequel of Vada Chennai to roll out as a web-series!

Dhanush’s Vada Chennai is making huge waves around the globe. Despite the A-certificate, the film is doing terrific business in Tamil Nadu and the USA, breaking records as the career-best performer for the actor. Vada Chennai marks the third union of the actor along with director Vetrimaaran and with such a heartwarming response, the excitement for the two upcoming sequels goes even higher.

Interestingly, Vetrimaaran has revealed that he has already pitched the idea of the Vada Chennai prequel to a famous streaming giant as a 10 episode web-series. The director says that he is willing to explore the digital platform which is gaining huge popularity with shows like Sacred Games. The prequel will focus more on the character of Rajan played by Ameer, taking a look at how he built his empire and accommodated all the respect.

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran will start working on their next film together by the mid of November. Based on a novel titled Vekkai penned by writer Poomani, it is said to be a revenge drama. Close to 20% of the footage for Vada Chennai 2 has already been shot, and the team will go on floors by the middle of next year to can the rest. If things go as planned, we can see the sequel of Vada Chennai hitting the screens by the end of 2020.