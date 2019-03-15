Prince Mahesh Babu to take a break from Maharshi for an ad shoot in South Africa!

The shoot of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, directed by Vamsi Paidipally for the Sri Venkateswara Creations, PVP Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners, has been progressing rapidly. Starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, this movie also has Meenakshi Dixit, Sonal Chauhan, Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakashraj and a host of other top stars in the cast. Having music by Devi Sri Prasad, Maharshi's cinematography is handled by veteran KU Mohanan and editing is by National Award winner Praveen KL. The most recent schedule of this movie happened in Chennai and now we hear that following this schedule, Mahesh Babu is taking a break from Maharshi, for another commitment!

Reports state that Mahesh Babu has taken off to a foreign locale for shooting an advertisement. When we enquired about this, a source close to Mahesh's side said, "Mahesh sir left for South Africa, yesterday (Thursday) night from Hyderabad. He will be shooting there for five days and will then return!" Mahesh Babu, who endorses a popular cola brand, will be shooting for this beverage's advert, before resuming shoot for Maharshi. It is reported that Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who also endorses the same beverage, finished shooting for his version of the ad, just a couple of days back, in the same location.

The last schedule of Maharshi was wrapped up in Chennai and the next schedule will involve shooting for the song sequences involving Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde. This movie is expected to hit the screens on May 9th, in time for the summer holidays. Meanwhile, there seems to be a lot of controversy raging around the casting for Mahesh Babu's next, which is being tentatively called SSMB 26. Kannada Superstar Upendra is said to have refused to play the antagonist's role in this project, citing the upcoming elections as his reason. Stay tuned for further updates!