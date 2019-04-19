Prince Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local to hit the screens on May 17

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 4.01 pm April 19 2019, 4.01 pm

Prince Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local, starring Nayanthara as the female lead, directed by M Rajesh and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green was supposed to release on May 1. On Thursday, we had announced that the release had been delayed and would be pushed by a couple of weeks. Just as we had said, the movie is now releasing a couple of weeks later, on May 17. This news was confirmed by the makers themselves, through a social media post with the movie's poster carrying the release date!

As posted by Studio Green, this power-packed family entertainer would be hitting screens on May 17. To be released by Sakthi Film Factory, who recently released Uriyadi II, Mr Local has music by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi and also stars veteran star Radikaa Sarathkumar, comedian Sathish and Yogi Babu in important roles. Dinesh Krishnan is handling the cinematography, while Vivek Harshan handles the editing. This movie also has Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar and Youtube fame Harija, as part of the cast. The official teaser of Mr Local was released for Sivakarthikeyan's birthday and has already crossed 8.5 million views while the lyric video of the 'Takkunu Takkunu' song has crossed 3.8 million views, on YouTube.

Sivakarthikeyan is one busy actor and is flitting between projects. After finishing Mr Local he has already signed a handful of projects, including a sci-fi film with director Ravikumar, Hero with PS Mithran and a movie for Sun Pictures with director Pandiraj. SK has also confirmed a project for Lyca Productions with Vignesh Shivn, which is touted to be his 17th acting venture and has been tentatively titled SK17. Meanwhile, there was a little drama yesterday, on the occasion of the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Reports state that Sivakarthikeyan was originally denied the right to vote as his name was not there on the voters list. However, his name was available on the list of a different voting booth and he cast his vote there.