Prithviraj surprises fans with a special cameo appearance in Lucifer!

On Monday, Prithviraj tweeted about another character poster from his directorial debut in Lucifer coming our way but little did we know that it would be a big surprise for fans who’ve been impatiently waiting for the film. Prithviraj put out a poster where he introduced himself as Zayed Masood, one of the characters in the film. It is indeed nice to see the team holding onto the fact until now, and finally revealing it as a big surprise close to the release. As Prithviraj and Mohanlal are two stars who are still yet to share the screen space, Lucifer bringing them together is surely something that makes the film more intriguing than what it actually is.

Prithviraj, who made the decision to debut as a director after so many rewarding years as an actor, recently spoke about the experience at an interaction. “From a long time, I had a wish to make inroads as a director. I have always said that I am an accidental actor, and learning cinema brought up the interest to become a director. I call this a matter of destiny and providence. But surely, I never thought that my very first film would have Mohanlal in the lead, and Murali Gopy writing it. I am a huge fan of Murali’s writing and have always felt that his best is yet to come. Therefore, directing his script became an even bigger challenge as I had to bring out the best possible output,” he said.

Lucifer arrives in cinemas on the 28th of March. The film stars Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Baiju and many others in the cast.