Prasanna is one of the well-known actors in the Tamil film industry. He is known for his films like 5 Star, Anjathey and Achamundu Achamundu. Now, as already known, the actor is making his big Mollywood debut with Prithviraj’s Brother’s Day. This film also marks the directorial debut of Kalabhavan Shajon, who entered the industry as a comedian and has done quite a few supporting roles. Recently, the cast and crew were in Greece shooting for this film. Now, Prasanna has informed his fans that his portions for this film have been wrapped up! Not just that, reports state that the complete shoot has been wrapped too!

Taking to Twitter, Prasanna uploaded a celebratory photo from the sets of the film and announced that it is a wrap on his Malayalam debut. In the picture, everyone seems to be celebrating and this sort of confirms reports which are saying that the complete shoot of the film has been wrapped. If reports are anything to go by, then the film has been wrapped up after a lengthy 96-day schedule. It is also being said that the post-production work has already begun. Prithviraj took to Instagram and posted the same photo and revealed that the film will release for this Onam. This surely is an interesting update for all fans!

