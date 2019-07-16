In Com Staff July 16 2019, 5.24 pm July 16 2019, 5.24 pm

Vanakkam Chennai was a breezy, feel-good rom-com directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, as her maiden film. The film’s greatest highlight was Anirudh’s musical score. This film featured Mirchi Siva and Priya Anand as the leads. The film received positive feedback and did decent business. Vanakkam Chennai was released in the year 2013 and after around six years, the same lead pair is coming together for a film titled Sumo, directed by Hosimin who has made films like February 14 and Aayiram Vilakku. The film will have Rajiv Menon as the cinematographer.

Sumo, as the title suggests, will be about Sumo wrestlers and will apparently feature eighteen of them. The key Sumo wrestler's role has been essayed by an actual Sumo wrestler by the name of Yoshinori Tashiro. Siva, besides writing the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film, has also scouted for various locales for the shoot. He plays a jovial surfing instructor and Priya Anand his love interest. A sumo wrestler enters their life and his back story and the twists he brings will be what the movie Sumo is all about. It will also drive home the point, that one should love their fellow beings.