Priya Anand gives a befitting reply to a troll who called her a symbol of bad luck!

Siddarthsrinivas April 21 2019, 5.17 pm April 21 2019, 5.17 pm

Fresh from the success of RJ Balaji’s LKG, Priya Anand immediately got on board Adithya Varmaa, the remake of Tollywood blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The actress is also on the verge of signing two other biggies in the Tamil and the Telugu industry and is now on a purple patch of her career. Priya, who always has a positive outlook on social media, could not tolerate it anymore when a troll decided to label her as a symbol of bad luck.

On Sunday morning, a Twitter user tagged the actress, saying that both her earlier co-actors in Sridevi Boney Kapoor and JK Rithish had passed away after acting alongside her. Priya had shared the screen space with Sridevi in English Vinglish, while JK Rithish was the baddie in her recent outing LKG. Priya Anand hit back by saying that though she usually doesn’t respond to such messages, this one had hit an all-time low in terms of being insensitive. After her reply, the user ultimately apologized to the actress.

But please know that what you say can really trigger a lot of pain in people. So before you make such comments I hope u take a second and practice having some empathy and restrain from such petty frivolous behavior — Priya Anand (@PriyaAnand) April 21, 2019

The actress’ character of a political strategist in LKG was something that was largely appreciated by critics and audiences. At times when female leads are handed thin shades, Priya’s role came in with a touch of intelligence and was an important tool in taking the story forward. RJ Balaji, who had conceived and acted as the lead, enjoyed huge commercial success in his very first film as a hero. Made at a meagre budget of 3.5 crores, LKG raked in double the profits and turned out to become a blockbuster.