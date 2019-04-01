Priya Anand to star in a web series after Adithya Varma!

In Com Staff April 01 2019, 8.09 pm April 01 2019, 8.09 pm

Beautiful Priya Anand, who entered the film industry wanting to be an assistant director, has been enthralling the audience with her amazing acting skills in her movies. Recently, she was seen in LKG opposite RJ Balaji and fans were quite impressed with her performance in this film. She has also been brought on board for the new version of Varmaa which is now being called Adithya Varma. Now, the latest that we hear about the actress is that she is all set to act in a web series!

Our source tells us, “Priya Anand has given her nod to be a part of a web series for Zee5. The actress wanted to venture into this platform too as fans are loving her on the big screen.” It will surely be interesting to see Priya building her way into the small screens as OTT platforms are becoming more and more famous by the day. Priya already is very versatile as she has worked across the southern industries in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films as well as in Bollywood films like English Vinglish, Fukrey and Rangrez. Though not much is known about the web series yet, we are sure she must have chosen an interesting story for her first web series.

Coming back to Adithya Varma, in which she will be seen next, the film will have Dhruv and Banita playing the lead roles. The cinematography is by Ravi K Chandran and Giresaaya will be helming the project. Radhan who worked on the music for the original has been brought on board as the composer for Adithya Varma.