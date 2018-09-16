Priya Bhavani Shankar signs her next after the blockbuster Kadai Kutty Singam

Priya Bhavani Shankar is extremely popular with the Tamil audience for the homely image that she has cultivated for herself from her TV days to her first two films, Meyaadha Maan and Kadai Kutty Singam (both of which were successful). She is also has a very popular presence on Instagram where we get a peek at her stylish, glamorous side.

Priya has now signed her third film Kuruthi Aattam, with Atharvaa opposite her. The film is directed by '8 Thottakal' fame Sri Ganesh and is a gangster thriller with Yuvan Shankar Raja roped in to score the music. Radha Ravi and Radikaa Sarath Kumar have already bagged important roles in the film - they’ll be onscreen siblings.

Priya's pairing with Atharvaa is an unexpected one and should hopefully turn out well on screen. After sharing the screen with two other heroines in Kadai Kutty Singam, this time Priya would be going solo opposite Atharvaa.

Atharvaa, on the other hand, was recently seen in a pivotal role in the Nayanthara starrer Imaikkaa Nodigal. The film has gone on to become a superhit, grossing more than 25 CR in Tamil Nadu. Despite the release of Seemaraja and U-Turn, Imaikkaa Nodigal isn’t in any mood to slow down at the box-office.