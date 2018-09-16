image
Sunday, September 16th 2018
English
Priya Bhavani Shankar signs her next after the blockbuster Kadai Kutty Singam

Regional

Priya Bhavani Shankar signs her next after the blockbuster Kadai Kutty Singam

LmkLmk   September 16 2018, 3.09 pm
back
8 ThottakalAtharvaaEntertainmentImaikkaa NodigalKadai Kutty SingamKuruthi AattamnayantharaPriya Bhavani ShankarregionalSeemarajaU-Turn
nextNaga Chaitanya lands his career's best opening with Shailaja Reddy Alludu
ALSO READ

Ajay Gnanamuthu had approached Mammotty for Imaikaa Nodigal

Exclusive: Nayanthara goes out of her way for Imaikkaa Nodigal

Anurag Kashyap's Tamil debut in financial trouble again; all shows cancelled