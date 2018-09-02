Priya Prakash Varrier hopes her wink video soars after SC verdict

Priya Prakash Varrier might just wink a few more times in happiness. The Supreme Court has quashed an FIR against her which claimed her track in the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims. Priya has the final laugh, though. "I hope it (her video) goes to heights," she said, in a conversation with SpotBoye.

Unless you are living under the rocks, you'd know how Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight winking sensation. But some of us are in the business of taking offence! The video song had a mention of Prophet Mohammad's wife and ended up 'hurting' the religious sentiments of a certain Muslim community who filed an FIR against Priya. To much of her relief, the Supreme Court has squashed it!

"Somebody in a film sings a song and you have no other job but to file a case," Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra slammed the complainant. When they responded saying winking wasn't permitted in Islam, Misra said it was 'just a song'.

A pile of other cases, some of them really funny, were filed against the young sensation as soon as her video became a virtual rage. However, this year in February, the SC put a hold on all of them.