In Com Staff June 27 2019, 11.36 pm June 27 2019, 11.36 pm

Wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is no longer a new name in India. The actress became an overnight sensation after her much-talked-about wink that made the internet go crazy over her. While her film Oru Adaar Love, could not meet the expectations of the fans, Priya still got some offers to prove her acting chops. Now, the actress seems to have stepped into a whole new venture altogether. Priya took to Instagram to announce her first-ever singing venture for a film! The song is a romantic number from the Malayalam film Finals and it has been titled 'Nee Mazhavillu Pole' that has been sung by Priya and Naresh Iyer.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a short video from her song recording and while the song may be incredibly romantic, many fans are calling her voice to have been technically enhanced! Several comments poured in accusing the song to be auto-tuned and many people have trolled Priya a lot over it. While many of her fans appreciated her talent and her voice, many criticised it. Well, it looks like Priya will just have to deal with all this as she moves along! The soundtrack of the film is being launched through Kailas' own music label, Kailas Menon Production. Rajisha is playing a cyclist training to compete for the Olympics 2020, in this film. The movie also stars Sooraj Venjaramoodu, who will play her father. Written and directed by debutant Arun PR, Finals is jointly produced by Maniyanpilla Raju and Prajeev S.

Here's Priya's post: