Priya Prakash Varrier may not have been able to get a hit with her debut film, but the actress is surely getting enough exposure. The actress became an overnight sensation after a video of her wink, from the film Oru Adaar Love, had gone viral on the internet. Although fans were disappointed with the movie, they absolutely loved this bubbly girl. Now, according to latest reports, Priya is all set to shake a leg alongside dancer-actor Neeraj Madhav for his upcoming movie Ka, directed by Rajeeshlal Vamsha. What’s more interesting is that this song will be a remix of the song Ramayanakatte! Now, that sounds interesting, right?

A report in a leading media states that Priya will only be seen in this dance number and it is said to be an upbeat one. The song, Ramayanakatte was composed by Raveendran Mash for the film, Abhimanyu and was written by Kaithapram with vocals by MG Sreekumar. According to the report in the leading daily, the song has been remixed by Jakes Bejoy for Ka. Well, this sure will be an interesting pairing to look forward to. Let’s see whether Priya can impress the audience with her dancing skills or not! The film is produced by Sreejith S Pillai under the banner Pxero. When the poster was released last year, everyone was very impressed with the graphics and the uniqueness of it.