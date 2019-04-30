Priyamani to share screen space with Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi!

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 11.56 pm April 30 2019, 11.56 pm

In the Hindu epic Mahabharata, Virata Parva is the period in which Pandavas are expected to spend one year incognito to avoid 12 more years of forest stay. All of them stay in the court of Virata under different guises. Now, why do we discuss this on a film portal? It is because Virata Parvam 1992 is the title of an upcoming Telugu film that is expected to have the hot hunk Rana Daggubati and Priya Mani. If the makers believe in having a content that is in sync with the title, the story may have something to do with masquerading.

Swivelling more light on the film, our sources say, “Priya Mani will be playing a pivotal role in Virata Parvam 1992 where she will be sharing screen space with Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi”. Added to that, Tabu also will be essaying a crucial character in the film which would be directed by Venu Udugala of Needi Nadi Oke Katha fame and produced by Rana Daggubati’s dad Suresh Babu for the banner Rama Naidu Studios.

It is highly interesting to look at the cast list as the lady leads are award-winning performers. Priyamani had won a National Award for her performance in Tamil film Paruthi Veeran while Tabu had won the same acclaim for Machis and Chandini Bar but innumerable awards in supporting actress categories too. Sai Pallavi has also won many awards for her work in Premam and Fidaa. When three such powerhouse performers team up with Rana Daggubati, the resultant product is sure to be top-notch quality. Stay tuned and we would give you more updates.