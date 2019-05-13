Producer Abhishek Agarwal announces biopic on late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 12.21 pm May 13 2019, 12.21 pm

Renowned scientist and former President of India, the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is known for his many many significant works which have inspired millions in this country. It goes without saying that his story is something that many have wanted to document over time. And now producer Abhishek Agarwal has announced that he and Anil Sunkara will be making a biopic on APJ Abdul Kalam. The producer took to Twitter to announce that his production house will be bankrolling this biopic.

Abhishek shared a picture of APJ Abdul Kalam and wrote that he is pleased to announce his production house will be bankrolling the film. Many reports on the Internet have been stating that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has been approached to reprise the role. The biopic is going to be based on the biography on Abdul Kalam’s life penned by Raj Chengappa. Reports also state that the author of the book, Weapons of Peace: The Secret Story of India’s Quest to be a Nuclear Power, is reportedly working as the script consultant for the project. It also has not been announced who will be helming this project. It should also be noted that Anil Sunkara has bought the rights of the book that was written by Raj Chengappa on the late APJ Kalam.

May 11th, 1998 !! It was a monumental day for India when our nation successfully became the nuclear power under the leadership of #APJAbdulKalam Sir. And here we are, Proudly announcing the Biopic of APJ Sir in our Production. pic.twitter.com/N7FPJ9pZxY — Abhishek Agarwal Arts (@AAArtsOfficial) May 11, 2019

The shoot is supposed to commence anytime soon and an official announcement regarding the cast and crew is expected to be made soon. Let’s wait and see how this biopic turns out to be. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.