It was last year that producer Allu Aravind announced that he would be doing a film with Chiranjeevi and director Boyapati Srinu. After that, there has been no news regarding it. Even the director has not had any releases recently, after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. But it looks like we are set to see this producer-director duo finally team up! At the trailer launch of Guna 369, Allu Aravind announced that he will be collaborating with Boyapati for a film under his banner. Although not many details are out yet, this sure is great news! It is also not known whether it will be the same film that would star Chiranjeevi or not.

However, since Chiranjeevi has signed a film with Koratala Siva and Boyapati announced his next film with Balakrishna, it was rumoured that Chiru's project with Srinu has been canned. It will be interesting to see whether the announced project will actually bring them together or not. It is also being said that if things go as planned, this Allu Aravind and Boyapti project would go on floors in the second half of 2020. This obviously gives Chiru a lot of time to finish up with Koratala’s project and join this one. Let’s wait and see what happens. It is also being said that Boyapati’s film with Balakrishna has been put on hold, because of budget issues. So can it be that Allu Aravind has invested in this film itself? Guess we will find out soon.