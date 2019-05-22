  3. Regional
Producer and actor Nethaji fights for the release of his film Owdatham and gets successful

Regional

Producer and actor Nethaji fights for the release of his film Owdatham and gets successful

Slated to release 4 months ago, Owdatham hit a roadblock when a Madras Court stayed its release, Nethaji single-handly fought and had the stay order vacated.

back
NethajiOwdathamRamaniTrending In South
nextSuriya's Kaappaan villain Chirag Jani gets injured while shooting!

within