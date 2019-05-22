Producer and actor Nethaji fights for the release of his film Owdatham and gets successful

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 4.12 pm May 22 2019, 4.12 pm

Owdatham means medicine and it is the title of a film that has been bankrolled by debutante Nethaji and stars him in the lead! The film is directed by Ramani who had earlier worked as an associate director with the famous director T V Chandran, from Mollywood. Owdatham got completed, obtained the censor certificate and was ready for release four months ago itself. However, the movie got into a roadblock when a Madras Court stayed its release. Fighting against this single-handedly, Nethaji went to the court and had the stay order vacated. Now, this film is all set to hit the screens this Friday, the 24th of May.

Nethaji explained in a press interaction, about the problems that he had faced. He said, “My film was completed and it was ready for release when someone called Ajmal Khan came to me and said that he would release the film in three months on outright purchase, with a certain amount for me. However, I realized that even after the expiry date of the agreement, he did not pay me and was also not releasing the film. When I was about to release the film, I realized that a Madras Court had stayed the release of Owdatham.”

Nethaji further explains, “I was shocked about the stay order and when I investigated on what had happened, I understood that Ajmal has forged a lot of documents and one of it stated that I had received eighty lakhs and that I had signed saying that the film belonged to him. I fought my case in the court and proved my innocence which resulted in the vacating of the stay order on Owdatham's release. I had spent around 15 lakhs for the whole incident. I also came to know that such mafia exists in the film world and I would like to warn people about this.” Nethaji also cautions people that there is a huge network that is operating in the film industry, which is targeting innocent people like him.