Producer and actor RK Suresh to don police avatar in two films

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 6.31 pm May 11 2019, 6.31 pm

Producer RK Suresh of Studio 9, turned to actor Suresh with his debut in front of the camera in the much talked about Bala’s film Thaarai Thappattai in the year 2016. Later on, he was seen in Muthaiah’s Marudhu too. Since then the actor is focusing more on his acting assignments and within a short span has done films like Dharma Durai, Ippadai Vellum and Sketch to name a few. In all these films he had done important supporting characters and it was in Billa Pandi directed by Raj Sethupathy that he became the hero.

Post Billa Pandi, RK Suresh is doing a variety of roles across Tamil and Malayalam industries. An interesting update has come in regarding his upcoming projects. RK Suresh will be donning a police avatar in a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual titled as Cochin Shadhi at Chennai 03 directed by Manjith Divakar. Our sources add, “Suresh plays a cop in this film where he finds out the sexual atrocities of a rich man towards a poor woman called Shadika. Most of the characters in the film speak Tamil while a few speak Malayalam”.

On the other hand, Suresh is taking on a cop role in another film, but this time, in a full-fledged Tamil one to be directed by the award-winning cinematographer turned director Chezhian. In this film director, Mysskin also plays a fellow cop to Suresh. Sources state, “This film is a thriller and the shooting will start in June. Mysskin and Suresh will be sharing screen space as cops who are out to solve a crime”.