In Com Staff June 07 2019, 11.55 pm June 07 2019, 11.55 pm

Thala Ajith is currently awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film titled Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit movie Pink. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot and the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 10th. This film has been directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Now, it is already known that Thala 60 might also be directed by Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. From what it seems, the producer has taken a liking for the actor. In a recent interview, he opened up about Ajith and said that he would love to cast Ajith in a Hindi film!

Talking to the media Boney Kapoor said, “I got to know him closely during the shoot of our Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai. I was pleasantly surprised to know about his passion for racing and other sports. It was only natural that our next project together is a thriller that uses his passion for speed. I would love to have him in a Hindi film with an action backdrop.” For the uninitiated, Ajith is a big racing enthusiast. The report also states that from early 2000 onwards, he started participating in the F2, F3 and Asian car racing circuits. He is reportedly the only Indian actor to have competed in Formula championships. If Boney Kapoor actually makes the Hindi film with Ajith happen, it will be exciting to see the actor in that form.