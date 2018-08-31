‘Producer’ Kamal Haasan begins new film with Vikram and daughter Akshara

For quite some time, the news about Kamal Haasan producing a project with Vikram, Akshara Haasan and Abi Mehdi (actor Nassar’s son) has been doing the rounds. Finally, Kamal Haasan has made his move and started the work on this project by organising a pooja before the team begins shooting of the film.

The yet-to-be-titled film is to be directed by Rajesh Selva, an erstwhile assistant of Kamal Haasan. Rajesh made his feature film debut with Thoongavanam and has been an important member of the Vishwaroopam journey of the actor.

This project is the 45th production for Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raajkamal Films International and will have Ghibran composing the music. The actor, who is currently busy with his Bigg Boss commitments, will be starting his work on the Indian sequel by the end of the year.

Vikram will be juggling the shoot of this film along with his long-pending Dhruva Natchatiram, which still has about 50 days of shoot pending to be completed. With major portions of both films planned to be shot abroad, it would be interesting to see how the actor marks his date sheet to accommodate both these films along with the promotional run of Saamy Square which will be a September release.